Editorial: Acts of desperation

Countries such as the UK, Canada and Australia must act firm against separatist groups that are stoking tensions by carrying out random strikes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

The fresh incident of vandalism targeting a Hindu temple in Canada comes as a grim reminder of the impunity with which the Khalistani supporters are able to carry out their nefarious activities. There is an alarming trend of separatist groups stoking tensions by carrying out random strikes abroad, particularly in Canada, to garner attention. Realising that there is no political space left for the separatist ideology in Punjab in the wake of total erosion of public support, these fissiparous elements are now trying to stay relevant by organising attacks on foreign soil, targeting Indian interests. The latest incident, which took place in the province of British Columbia, is the fourth such act of vandalism this year. In April, the Swaminarayan temple was vandalised in Ontario. In February, the Ram Mandir in Canada’s Mississauga was attacked. In January, a temple in Brampton was defaced with anti-India graffiti. These fringe groups must realise that there is absolutely no traction for their agenda in rural Punjab, which was once the epicentre of the militant separatist movement. The recent rallies in Canada celebrating the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi or vandalism at Indian missions in the United States and the United Kingdom are part of the same pattern. There has been a strong response from New Delhi to these incidents and justifiably so. Mere condemnations are not enough. India has rightly demanded concrete and demonstrable actions from these nations, including launching criminal proceedings against perpetrators of violence and nipping their activities in the bud.

Khalistani groups have been posting provocative videos threatening further attacks and propagating separatist ideology. Last month, India summoned the Canadian High Commissioner in New Delhi and served a demarche to the Justin Trudeau government over propaganda material, including posters, containing threats to Indian diplomats being circulated in Canada. The Canadian government has been accused of being soft and reluctant in acting against pro-Khalistan gatherings and terrorists in the country. After exorcising the ghosts of the past, India cannot afford a throwback to the traumatic 1980s, a blood-soaked era of terrorism that left a deep scar on Punjab and negated the gains of a prosperous State. Mischievous attempts were made to rake up communal tensions in the sensitive border State in February when armed supporters of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is being projected as a 21st-century avatar of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, stormed a police station at Ajnala. There is also a well-orchestrated plan by a section of the military establishment in Pakistan to revive the Khalistani movement. The remnants of Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation, Khalistan Zindabad Force and Khalistan Commando Force are said to be still operating from bases in Pakistan. Unfortunately, countries such as the UK, Canada and Australia have so far failed to demonstrate a firm commitment to stamp out the terror menace.

