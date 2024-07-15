Editorial: America’s moment of reckoning

Time for political leaders and citizens to work towards restoring America’s foundational values of respect, dialogue and civility

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 11:51 PM

The image of a bloodied and defiant Donald Trump pumping his fist in the air against the backdrop of an American flag, in the immediate aftermath of an assassination attempt on him, could become the defining image of his campaign in the days ahead. In fact, it defines the portrait of a country troubled by deeply polarising and hate-filled rhetoric in an entrenched gun culture. While the world heaves a sigh of relief that Trump has escaped with minor injury, the disturbing development came against the backdrop of a growing toxic environment that has made political violence more likely. For a nation that takes pride in being the oldest modern democracy in the world and cherishes the values of freedom and liberty, this is a moment of deep reckoning. This is the time for political leaders and citizens to collectively introspect, tone down the divisive rhetoric and work towards restoring the country’s foundational values of respect, dialogue and civility. One would expect that such cathartic events should prompt a genuine rethink on the ubiquitous gun culture leading to reforms in gun laws. Gun control has been a topic of intense national debate for decades. Since the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963, there have been numerous calls for stricter gun laws. However, little has been done to address the root causes of gun violence, though the Obama administration made a sincere but vain attempt to introduce reforms.

Mass shooting incidents at malls, schools, hospitals and other public places have instilled fear not only in the hearts of Americans but also in the global community. The shooting at Trump’s rally was a sobering reminder of the threat that political violence poses to America’s cherished values of democracy. Violence is antithetical to democracy. Trump’s political agenda, however regressive it may be, must not be countered using violent methods nor should it be pursued through violence and hatred. Unfortunately, the indication from the Trump camp is that his supporters are bent upon exploiting the incident to the hilt and projecting the presumptive Republican presidential candidate as a political martyr. The assassination attempt is bound to irrevocably alter the political landscape in Trump’s favour ahead of the November presidential elections. A shift in the messaging and tenor of his bid to return as President is imminent. On the other hand, the Democrats are in disarray as President Joe Biden stubbornly clings on despite clear indications of a decline in his cognitive abilities, faltering memory and recurring gaffes in public events. The chorus of demand for him to step aside is steadily growing. His refusal to make way for a younger candidate has led to internal dissension and ridicule. Moreover, a re-election campaign based entirely on demonising Trump over his track record in public office and conduct in private life is suddenly fraught with risks.