Editorial: Boost for indigenisation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:41 AM, Thu - 9 June 22

For a country that figures among the world’s largest arms importers, India’s oft-repeated assertion about achieving self-reliance in the defence sector may appear too ambitious. At the same time, it cannot afford to compromise on defence preparedness because it is wedged between two hostile neighbours — Pakistan and China. In this context, the Defence Ministry’s recent nod for projects worth Rs 76,390 crore, including the construction of eight next-generation corvettes for the navy, procurement of wheeled armoured fighting vehicles, and the manufacture of Dornier aircraft and Sukhoi-30 MKI aero-engines by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, is a welcome development as it boosts efforts towards indigenisation of military platforms. All the proposed capital acquisitions will be under the ‘Buy and Make Indian’ rubric. The ongoing war in Ukraine has brought home the stark reality that India is too dependent on foreign defence imports, particularly from Russia. With at least over 50% of India’s overall military assets of Russian make, New Delhi has been forced to walk a diplomatic tightrope on the conflict. Traditionally, India’s approach to defence procurement reforms has been lethargic and largely indecisive. The perceived military superiority against Pakistan and a belief that China would adhere to the mutual restraint understanding may have lulled the policy makers into complacency. However, given the bitter experiences involving instances of air combat with Pakistan soon after the Balakot strikes and the Galwan Valley standoff with China, such complacency would prove costly in future.

In the last eight years, the expenditure on capital procurement of defence equipment from domestic vendors has generally remained higher compared with that from foreign entities. The latest decision will certainly help the cause of ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence manufacturing. The procurement of next-generation corvettes (NGCs) and the manufacture of Dornier aircraft and Su-30 MKI aero-engines are expected to enhance India’s combat capabilities. The seven NGCs, to be procured at an estimated collective cost of Rs 36,000 crore, will be deployed for surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, surface action group operations, search and attack, and coastal defence. With China, which has the largest navy in the world, flexing its muscles in the Indian Ocean region, it is imperative for India to augment its naval power and reaffirm its commitment to the ambitious Mission SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). The Defence Ministry should also factor in the quality and cost-effectiveness of the corvettes so as to make the indigenous exercise a success. There is reason enough to be hopeful as indigenisation has been a strong point of the Indian Navy over the past five decades. It must be pointed out that large-scale indigenisation cannot happen overnight. It requires sustained efforts to overhaul and reorient the defence public sector units.