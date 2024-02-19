Editorial: Fear in foreign land

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 11:40 PM

The US needs to walk the talk on its stated ideals of nurturing liberalism and diversity at home

The spurt in attacks against Indians in the United States raises concerns over the growing trend of xenophobia targeting immigrants and minority communities. The death of an IT executive, Vivek Taneja, in Washington recently, while trying to save a female colleague from molestation outside a restaurant, evoked widespread outrage. The tragedy was the seventh such case in America this year. These attacks highlight the vulnerability of Indian Americans and other minority groups and underscore the need for increased awareness and intervention if the attacks were prompted by hatred and discrimination. Such incidents might also be a reflection of the broader trend of racially motivated violence and anti-Asian hate crimes that witnessed a surge especially during and post the Covid pandemic. As probes into the recent incidents continue, it is important to analyse the root causes and systemic issues that contribute to the vulnerability of Indians living abroad. Factors such as racism, inadequate security measures and cultural misunderstandings are likely to play a role in endangering the lives of Indian nationals overseas. Indian consulates in the US and other countries must enhance the process of assisting Indian citizens and offer guidance on various issues like legal rights, visa concerns and emergency support. The government, on its part, must raise awareness about safety concerns and resources available to Indian citizens in foreign lands, including collaborating with community organisations. While the White House has promised that the Joe Biden administration was working very hard to prevent attacks, it needs to do a lot more to ensure the safety of Indians.

The US needs to walk the talk on its stated ideals of nurturing liberalism and diversity at home. It must be pointed out that Indians are among the most successful and influential ethnic groups in America, contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth. Indians have been arriving in the US at an unprecedented rate in recent years. According to official figures, the Indian student intake surged 35% in the academic year 2022-23 and is poised to overtake that of the Chinese this year. However, the deaths of half a dozen Indian-origin students since the beginning of this year are worrisome. Blatant racism or targeting was detected in one particular case in which the victim luckily escaped with his life. In a country where gun culture is prevalent, newly arrived Indians need to take precautions. Still, there are suffocating stereotypes that Indians need to grapple with. Last year, the New York City Mayor had to assert that ‘turban does not mean terrorism’ after recurring cases of hate crimes against Sikhs. The hate crimes have raised fears over the safety and security of thousands of Indian professionals. Credible steps must be taken to put an end to the vicious racism being unleashed in some quarters and preserve the essence of American values — pluralism, liberal, free and open democracy.

