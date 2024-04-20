Super Saturday at Hyderabad’s U.S. Consulate: 1,500 visa interviews conducted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 03:08 PM

Hyderabad: The US Consulate Team in Hyderabad marked a bustling “Super Saturday” as they swung open their doors over the weekend to address the surge in demand for visitor visas. A whopping 1,500 applicants underwent visa interviews on Saturday, all geared up to journey to the United States for purposes ranging from business ventures to tourism or reuniting with family.

The U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, personally joined the team to lend a hand in the verification process. The “Super Saturday” initiative has been a recurrent event since 2022, designed strategically to streamline the visa application process and accommodate the escalating interest from the Indian populace in traveling to the United States.

U.S. Consul General Jennifer Larson shared on social media, “It’s #SuperSaturday again at the Consulate! Happy to pitch in helping meet demand for visitor visas. And great meeting so many wonderful people along the way!”