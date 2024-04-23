Hyderabad: Man arrested in cheating case

Chowdhary, who is a native of Chittoor in A.P had registered his details on a matrimonial website and befriended the victim who was planning to for a second marriage after her husband passed away.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 05:06 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a man Komineni Vamshi Chowdhary, who allegedly duped a woman of nearly Rs. 2 crores after befriending her on a matrimonial website and assuring to marry the victim.

According to the police, Chowdhary met the parents of the woman and introduced himself as a doctor working in the United States.

He told them that he would be marrying their daughter and discussed the proposal “The man told the victim that his bank accounts were blocked and he needed some money. Believing him, the woman shared all the details of her bank accounts with Chowdhary who misappropriated around Rs. 1.8 crores belonging to the victim,” said Cyberabad police.

On a complaint made by the victim the police registered a case and arrested him.