Editorial: Hitting Bull’s Eye

Jallikattu should serve as an abiding symbol of harmonious coexistence but not of confrontation between man and animal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:44 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: When a conflict arises between a collective sense of cultural ethos and modern norms of justice and ethics, the solution lies in deft balancing and ensuring that the provisions of the law prevail. This is exactly what the Supreme Court has attempted in its verdict on the ancient bull-taming sport Jallikattu. While allowing the age-old warrior sport, where a man matches wit and sinew with a raging bull and grabs a small bag of coins or Jalli tied to its horns, the apex court has directed the States to strictly ensure the safety and protection of animals under the law. A five-judge Constitution Bench has taken the position that the courts cannot intervene in matters concerning ‘cultural heritage borne out by texts and evidence’. Notwithstanding the cruelty involved in Jallikattu, the Pongal-eve sport popular in Tamil Nadu, it cannot be termed a blood sport as nobody is using any weapon, the top court has ruled. It upheld the validity of amendments made by Tamil Nadu to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act to reduce the pain and suffering of bovines, and also the laws framed by Karnataka and Maharashtra governments allowing Kambala and bull cart racing. Over centuries, the practice has become an integral part of Tamil rural life. It is about the celebration of courage and virility. No wonder then that even leading celebrities like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been rooting for its revival.

Parties across the political spectrum, including the arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK, and social organisations of all hues came out in support of the tradition in the name of preserving an ancient tradition and the native breeds of bulls. The annual ritual was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 based on concerns expressed by animal rights activists. Later in November 2016, the apex court dismissed the Tamil Nadu government’s plea seeking revocation of the ban. Massive public protests across Tamil Nadu protesting against the ban had prompted the NDA government to overturn the court verdict and hurriedly issue an ordinance, allowing the conduct of the events under the strict supervision of district administration. The ritual is linked to Tamil pride, heritage and a collective sense of cultural ethos. There is a need for governments to strike a reasonable balance between respecting the age-old tradition and ensuring the safety of animals during the ritual. Stringent regulation must be in place to prevent any sort of cruelty against the animals and injuries to the tamers. If any custom or tradition is found to militate against basic tenets of humanity, it needs to be regulated and monitored. Ancient practices like Jallikattu should serve as an abiding symbol of harmonious coexistence but not of confrontation between man and animal. Banning the sport would sound the death knell for native cattle species and force Jallikattu bulls to the slaughterhouses.