Editorial: No compromise on air safety

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Thu - 21 July 22

The findings of the aviation regulator after surprise inspections reveal an alarming state of affairs as far as safety issues are concerned. A recent string of technical glitches and mid-air scares involving private domestic carriers has raised concerns over air safety. Spot checks conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that the airlines have not properly identified the causes of reported defects, and not placed qualified engineers at all airports. The safety of passengers comes first and the airlines have absolutely no excuses in this regard. The aviation watchdog has now issued an order, setting a 10-day deadline to comply with safety protocols. Ironically, a day after the order was issued, two more instances of technical snags have been reported. This is a strong message to the airlines to fall in line and plug the safety risks. The DGCA has red-flagged deficient maintenance records of the operators and concluded that a large number of incidents occur as a result of component failure. It is baffling how a series of instances of technical malfunction can occur when standard protocols are in place and the regulator’s safety audits are spelt out in annual surveillance plans. A particular area of concern is the increasing trend of resorting to the minimum equipment list (MEL) by the airlines, under which an aircraft is cleared for flying despite having an inoperative non-critical component. This part is expected to be repaired or replaced within a certain time frame.

The inability to sort out the issues of wrong diagnosis of defects, shortage of qualified manpower and MEL will invite strict action after July 28. For financially strained airlines, cutting corners is no longer an option. SpiceJet is already under the regulatory scanner after a show-cause notice was issued to it following several incidents of technical malfunction since June 19. Even the smallest error hindering the safety of passengers and the crew should be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected. At a time when India’s aviation sector is desperate to recover from the upheaval caused by the pandemic, airlines cannot afford to be bogged down by such glitches. Airline operators had suffered an estimated loss of Rs 19,564 crore in 2020-21 due to major disruptions, particularly the two-month-long lockdown. After the end of the second wave, domestic air traffic reached 86% of the pre-pandemic level in December 2021. However, the third wave and the high prices of aviation turbine fuel — which accounts for one-third of the operating cost — have impeded recovery. Amid such headwinds, safety concerns have worsened the situation. Airlines are resorting to cost-cutting in a bid to reduce losses, but such measures are counterproductive if they lead to inadequate maintenance and a shortage of spares. The regulator must not take its foot off the pedal in its endeavour to restore flyers’ confidence.