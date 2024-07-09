Editorial: Rising militancy

The Kathua attack exposes the hollowness of government’s claims on restoration of normalcy in J&K

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 11:45 PM

Jammu & Kashmir Police and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel during a counter-terror operation following a terrorist attack on an Indian Army convoy, in Kathua district, Tuesday. — Photo: PTI

The spurt in terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir — the latest strike in Kathua district claimed the lives of five army personnel — is a grim reminder of Pakistan-sponsored nefarious elements spreading their tentacles in the region and exposes the hollowness of the government’s claims on the restoration of normalcy. The Kathua attack, the fifth in the Jammu region in a month, pointed to both tactical lapses in the security apparatus and the scale of the challenge that has to be grappled with ahead of the Assembly elections. Kashmir Tigers, a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Jammu region, known for its peaceful atmosphere, has been shaken in recent months by a series of ambushes on security vehicles, search parties and military convoys, particularly in the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi, resulting in casualties among both civilians and security personnel. The back-to-back incidents reveal a clear pattern that Pakistani handlers are keen to reignite militancy in the Jammu region where it was believed to have been wiped out two decades ago. Terrorist handlers from across the border appear to have become emboldened with the way they have been able to execute the attacks at will. One of the most tragic incidents occurred on June 9 when terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, claiming the lives of nine persons.

The terror attacks pose a complex challenge which needs to be addressed by both military and political measures. No terror challenge has been overcome by military means alone. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament the fight against terrorism in J&K is in its last stage, and that a multi-pronged strategy had been adopted to destroy the remaining network. Democratic empowerment, making the people the genuine stakeholders in development, will be the best way to foil the devious designs of terrorists to disrupt the normal rhythms of the state and society. The final step of integration of the troubled region will be the free and fair conduct of Assembly elections before September 30, as mandated by the Supreme Court and the return to statehood. The safe conduct of the Amarnath yatra and the holding of local elections should be the immediate priority for the central government and an objective review of the last decade is imperative as regards the successes and lapses in the political, security and intelligence domains. Since Jammu & Kashmir has not had a legislative Assembly for the past five years, the feedback loop of the political class to sensitise the security apparatus has been ominously missing. The latest terror attack highlighted the fact that addressing the security challenges in Jammu & Kashmir requires more than just a military approach; it must be embedded in local politics and a delicate societal equilibrium.