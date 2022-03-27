Editorial: Skies Reopen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

The resumption of regular international flights, after a pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years, is a matter of big relief for both the passengers and the crisis-ridden aviation sector. The last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have been very tough on the aviation industry which suffered unprecedented losses. The international flights, suspended since March 23, 2020, were to resume in December last year but the spread of the Omicron variant stalled the process. The flight operations were to start from March 15 but Russia-Ukraine further delayed the plans. India’s airlines and airports incurred an estimated loss of Rs 19,564 crore and Rs 5,116 crore, respectively, in 2020-21 due to severe disruptions caused by the pandemic-induced restrictions. And, nearly 8,000 lost jobs in the aviation sector. Rising jet fuel prices is expected to add to the burden and prevent the airlines from breaking even or reporting profits anytime soon. Till now, international flights operating were either under air-bubble arrangements that were in place with 88 countries or charters. In most air bubble arrangements only fully vaccinated people are being allowed, along with a negative RT-PCR test report. The resumption of full-scale commercial operations comes in the wake of steadily declining Covid-19 cases across the country. With this, as many as 60 airlines from 40 countries have been permitted to operate 3,249 weekly flights to and from India under the summer schedule. Emirates, the biggest foreign airline in terms of flights to and from India, will operate 170 weekly flights between Dubai and India.

The government has also revised the Covid guidelines for international flight operations, including removal of the requirement to keep three seats vacant on overseas flights for medical emergencies. The resumption decision is expected to give a big boost to the hospitality industry and tourism industry. Though the soaring fuel prices poses a potential downward risk, the aviation and tour-planning industry is justifiably excited over the resumption of normalcy in operations and revival of demand. Airlines in India have urged the civil aviation ministry to increase caps on domestic fares, given the sharp rise in prices of aviation turbine fuel and expectations that crude oil prices would remain high due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The impact of the pandemic has been particularly disastrous for the Indian aviation sector, so much so that the country’s largest airport operator, state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI), has been forced to borrow Rs 1,500 crore for working capital requirements. All airlines in India have taken cost-cutting measures such as lay-off, pay cuts and leave-without-pay in order to conserve cash. The airlines, airport operators, ground-handling agencies and tens of thousands of people employed in the sector have been under severe stress due to the restrictions on air travel.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .