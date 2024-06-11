Editorial: Terror surge in Jammu

The Reasi incident calls for a deeper examination of security protocols, especially in vulnerable areas

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 June 2024, 04:44 PM

The dastardly attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu, resulting in the death of ten persons, including a two-year-old boy, came as a grim reminder that the Pakistan-backed terrorists can strike at will to foment trouble in the region. The fact that an obscure outfit, Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the terror attack shows that the terror elements are enjoying official patronage in Pakistan. Islamabad must realise that it will have to pay the price for the misadventures of the so-called non-state actors operating on its soil. The tragedy struck the pilgrims who were on their way to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra when terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area of Reasi. The bus was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The attackers were armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines. Following the attack, a joint operation was launched involving the police, the Army, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and central intelligence agencies. The area poses a challenge for the security forces given the dense forest, lack of water sources, threat of forest fires, steep slopes and crevices that work as a natural hideout. The attack came on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers took the oath for a third term in office.

The latest strike highlights the ongoing danger from terrorist groups based in Pakistan who aim to incite unrest and rekindle militancy in the Jammu area. Also, there appears to be a shift from local to foreign terrorism in the Valley, with nearly 80 foreign terrorists currently operating in the area. This poses a significant challenge for security forces, as the foreign elements bring a new level of sophistication and brutality. The use of advanced weaponry in the Reasi attack is an indicator of this escalating threat. The broader implications of this attack are profound as it disrupts the peace and stability of J&K and also instils fear among local residents and visitors. Even as the swift deployment of security forces and the launch of a comprehensive search operation demonstrate a proactive approach, the incident calls for a deeper examination of security protocols, especially in vulnerable areas frequented by civilians. The recent uptick in terrorist activities, including ambushes on military vehicles and attacks on civilians, signals a strategic effort by terrorist groups to destabilise the region and undermine the government’s efforts to restore normalcy, including the democratic process. The terrorists had last targeted Hindu pilgrims in Reasi district in May 2022, when four Vaishno Devi devotees were killed and 24 injured after the bus carrying them caught fire due to sticky bombs planted by terrorists on the vehicle.