Educational institutions set to reopen from Feb 1

All arrangements in place as educational institutions reopen from Mondahy

By | Published: 12:16 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Educational institutions across Telangana are all set to reopen from Monday after an unprecedented 10-month long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In accordance with orders from the State government, educational institutions will hold physical classes for Classes IX and above adhering to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

To ensure physical distancing among students in the classrooms, one student per bench will be allowed with a minimum of six feet distance between two students. Not more than 20 students will be accommodated in a classroom. Some schools have gone a step ahead and marked numbers on benches and students must sit at designated places only.

As decided by the State government, students wishing to attend to schools must submit a written consent letter from their parents. And students who want to study from home with the consent of the parents will be allowed to do so.

With all educational institutions closed since March 2020, the managements went on an overdrive to ensure the premises were clean and tidy when they reopen. As part of Covid-19 precautionary measures, students will be screened with thermal guns apart from being made to sanitise their hands before entering the school or college.

Students attending government schools will be provided mid-day meals duly following Covid-19 safety protocols. The State government has already instructed schools to procure rice freshly and other provisions for cooking and serving mid-day meals.

“The seat arrangement has been made in a zigzag manner. Only 20 students will be allowed in each class as per guidelines. We also want the government to help us with material like thermal guns, sanitisers and workers for cleaning toilets besides release pending school grants,” said P Raja Bhanu Chandra Prakash, president, Telangana Gazetted Headmasters Association.

Similar arrangements are in place in junior colleges across the State as well. Depending on the college strength, the managements have categorised classes for students. Some colleges have arranged classes for second-year students on one day followed by classes for first year students the next day.

“We have 800 students divided into two groups of 400 each. We will have second year classes on one day and first year classes the next day. BiPC classes have been scheduled from 9 am to 1.30 pm, MPC classes from 10.20 am to 4 pm and CEC classes from 1 pm to 4.30 pm. Along with regular classes, practical sessions will be conducted for second-year students. We have also arranged isolation rooms,” said K Krishna Kumar, principal, Government Junior College, Narayankhed.

In UG, PG and professional courses, only 50 per cent of the students will be allowed for physical classes from February 1.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .