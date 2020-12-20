Educational kits distributed to students in Hyderabad

Around 500 students were provided educational material comprising school bags, notes book, model papers and other items

By | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary group SEWA organised an educational kits distribution programme at three government schools in Tallabkatta in the old city on Sunday. Around 500 students were provided educational material comprising school bags, notes book, model papers and other items.

The kits are being distributed across the government schools in the old city to enable students from poor families continue their education post Covid-19 and prevent dropouts due to economic slowdown.

The group had previously distributed similar kits to students pursuing SSC in the flood affected areas.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .