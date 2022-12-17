Efforts on to convert Nagoba temple into tourist centre: Indrakaran

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that efforts were being made to convert the ancient Sri Nagoba temple into a major pilgrim tourist centre of the district.

He visited the reconstructed Sri Nagoba temple at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Saturday.

Stating that the government had sanctioned Rs 10.50 crore for developing the shrine of serpentine god on many fronts, Indrakaran appreciated members of Mesram clan for reconstructing the temple, using a special stone, by raising contributions of Rs 5 crore.

He termed the sacred place as the most preferred spiritual destination after the famed Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy Devasthanam of Yadadri.

The minister further assured that drinking water, road, electricity and other basic amenities would be created for smooth conduct of the ensuing the annual Nagoba jatara, an important religious and culture affair of Mesrams and the second largest congregation of tribals after the biannual Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Mulugu district. He added many tribal temples were developed following the formation of Telangana.

Indrakaran Reddy stated that steps were being taken to provide documents of ownership over forest lands to eligible tribals soon as promised at the time of elections in 2018.

He stated that the government was implementing various innovative schemes such as Raithu Bandhu, Raithu Bheema, Asara pensions, uninterrupted supply of power to agriculture and Kalyana Laxmi.

He was later felicitated by the Mesrams with a portrait of Nagoba and shawl for visiting the shrine.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, former Adilabad MP G Nagesh, Collector Sikta Patnaik, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor Project Officer K Varun Reddy, head of Mesram clan Venkat Rao, Indravelli ZPTC member Pushpalatha and many others were present.