Mesrams begin inaugural ceremony of Nagoba temple in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Adilabad: Members of the Mesram clan have launched a week-long inauguration of the renovated Sri Nagoba temple by performing special prayers at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Monday.

Mesrams dwelling in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district arrived at the holy place and took part in the rituals to mark the initiation of the inauguration ceremony of the shrine. They worshipped Navagrahas under the aegis of Mesram Venkat Rao, who traditionally organizes rituals of the clan in the morning.

They attended bhajans presented by troupes from Keslapur, Pipri, Rajampet, Ginnera villages and spiritual discourses rendered by Kodapa Vinayak Rao Maharaj from 7 pm to 9 pm. The main inauguration of the temple would be held on Sunday.

The Mesrams commenced renovation of the ancient Sri Nagoba temple considering the huge influx of devotees, in a phased manner in 2018. They roped in sculptor Talari Ramesh from Allagadda in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh to reconstruct the religious place. They raised Rs 5 crore by way of contributions from the members of the clan. Similarly, the State government granted 6 crore for various structures of the temple complex.