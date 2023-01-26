Efforts on to develop Basar temple as major pilgrim centre in TS: Indrakaran

Indrakaran Reddy said the Basar temple was undergoing a transformation in many aspects following the formation of Telangana State

Minister Indrakaran Reddy presents silk clothing to goddess Saraswathi as part of Vasantha Panchami celebrations held on the premises of Sri Gnana Saraswathi temple in Basar on Thursday

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said efforts were on to convert the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam, Basar as a major pilgrim centre in Telangana. He along with Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy and MLC Dande Vittal presented silk clothing to goddess Sarasawathi as part of the Vasantha Panchami celebrations at the shrine on Thursday.

Indrakaran Reddy said the temple was undergoing a transformation in many aspects following the formation of Telangana State. He and his wife Vijayalaxmi offered the silk clothing to the deity on behalf of the State and then performed special prayers.

Meanwhile, Vedic pundits and priests organized special prayers to the goddess and adorned her with colorful flowers at 2 am. They also performed Nava Chandiyagam and Vidyayagam to mark the occasion. Parents conducted Askharabhyasam or initiation into the world of alphabets to their kids on the premises of the shrine and under temporary venues from 3 am.

Nearly 15,000 devotees from Telangana and Maharashtra visited the temple village in view of the auspicious occasion.