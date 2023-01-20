Government Whip Balka Suman keeps his promises in completion of road construction in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman kept his promise by completing works of a cement concrete road from foothills and to atop of a hillock of Sri Mallikharjuna Swamy temple at Velala village in Jaipur mandal and a black top road from Bokkalagutta village to the historic Gandhari fort in Mandamarri mandal, in a year. The two facilities ended the woes of devotees in reaching the fort and hill temple.

Suman and along with Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy laid a foundation stone to the 700 meter long CC road for the convenience of devotees on March 1, spending Rs 2.20 crore. Accordingly, the works commenced and realising a long pending dream of the devotees. Locals and the devotees thanked Suman for completing the works in 10 months.

Meanwhile, Suman promised to get funds to lay a 3.5 kilometer long black top road between Bokkalagutta village and the ancient Gandhari fort during the annual jatara on February 20 of 2022. Due to his efforts, the government sanctioned Rs 2.10 crore for the creation of the facility. The stretch was thrown open to the public recently.

Mandamarri mandal Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member Velpula Ravi opined that the ancient fort would be able to attract tourists belonging to several parts of Telangana with the advent of the road facility. He and Bokkalagutta Sarpanch Bolishetti Suvarna thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Government Whip for forming the stretch.

The ancient hill temple of Sri Mallikharjuna Swamy sees a congregation of a large number of devotees during Maha Shivaratri festival. The Gandhari Fort is believed to have been built by a tribal King, Meda Raju, who ruled over this region, by taking assistance from Kakatiya rulers, in 900 AD. Members of Rodda clan belonging to Naikpod, a scheduled tribal community, celebrate a fair in January every year.