Efforts on to effectively implement crop loan waiver: Collector Rajarshi Shah

Collector Rajarshi Shah said that steps were being taken to effectively implement the crop loan waiver and to avoid inconvenience to beneficiaries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 08:26 PM

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah said that efforts were being made to ensure smooth implementation of crop loan waiver programme. He handed over cheques of the waiver to farmers at a programme held here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that steps were being taken to effectively implement the crop loan waiver and to avoid inconvenience to beneficiaries. He advised farmers to report grievances to nodal officer S Ramesh by contacting him on 72888 94003. The problems will be resolved in 30 days of time.

The Collector further said that 17,647 farmers were going to be benefitted by the second phase of crop loan waiver in the district. Crop loans worth Rs 201 crore were waived off in this phase. Already, 18,740 farmers received the crop loan waiver in the first phase, while the value of the loan was Rs 120 crore.

While 19,048 farmers were found to be beneficiaries of the crop loan waiver in Nirmal district under the second phase, 14,623 farmers from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and 14,104 farmers of Mancherial district would be benefitted by the scheme. Crop loans worth Rs 200.17 crores in Nirmal district, Rs 153.34 crore in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and 138.46 crore in Mancherial district were waived off.