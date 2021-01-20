Efforts to trap killer tiger continue in Asifabad

Officials say big cat moved to Maharashtra, may return any time

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The killer tiger in Kaghaznagar forests in the district continues to keep Forest department officials on their toes, though it is believed to have moved to neighbouring Maharashtra giving them a temporary respite. The forest officials, however, are leaving nothing to chance and are deploying several strategies to trap it.

A2, as the big cat is being called, is suspected to be the tiger that killed two tribals in November last besides livestock in the past few months. It has been moving from place to place and is not lured by live baits set up by forest officials. “Leave alone taking the bait, it doesn’t even come anywhere near the cage traps set to catch it, almost as if it senses trouble,” a forest department official told Telangana Today.

The territorial animal is believed to stray into the forests in Maharashtra, crossing Pranahita, as it was disturbed by the noise caused by the presence of foresters who were camping at a spot to trap the tiger. “The tiger, however, is expected to return to the forests of Kaghaznagar division in a couple of weeks,” District Forest Officer S Santharam told Telangana Today.

“A rapid rescue team from Maharashtra, tiger trackers and two veterinary doctors to administer tranquilisers were roped in to catch the animal. The operation is still on as the tiger may return to our area anytime. We will be able to accomplish our mission soon,” he said.

A team of officials led by Chief Conservator of Forest CP Vinod Kumar is camping at Kaandi Bheemanna region of Talai beat in Bejjur range to monitor the operation. The team regularly meets with officials assigned to capture the tiger and share their insights at regular intervals. The camping will continue till the big cat is trapped, forest officials said.

Over 100 CCTV cameras will soon be installed to keep a tab on the carnivore, and this will be in addition to the existing cameras. The cameras will be set up near irrigation tanks and certain spots frequented by the big cat. The Forest department has issued orders to Kaghaznagar division for the release of 200 to 300 spotted deer to satiate the hunger of the carnivores in a phased manner, officials said.

