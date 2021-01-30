‘EFLU firm on implementing OBC quota’

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Registrar Prof T Samson on Friday said the university was committed to implement OBC reservation in the faculty recruitments and the same was informed to the National OBC Commission.

The OBC reservation in faculty recruitment in the central universities had come into effect in 2007 at entry level (assistant professor level), Prof Samson said in a release on Friday

The EFLU, he said, since it got the central university status in 2007 from the Central Institute of English and Foreign Languages, has been implementing OBC reservation in every faculty appointments. The university has so far made recruitments four times in different years and has recruited 25 OBC faculty members at lecturer/assistant professor level. In the present recruitment, eight posts were reserved for the OBCs, he added.

