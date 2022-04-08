EFLU students can now download their digitally-signed grade cards

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor and UGC Member, Prof. E Suresh Kumar on Friday announced that students of the EFLU can now download the digitally-signed grade cards, along with transcripts.

Prof. Kumar remarked that it was the first time in EFLU history that students can download their grade cards from anywhere and at any time using their unique NAD digi-locker identity.

The university pioneered in uploading the UG and PG certificates of the students of 2021 batch to the NAD-digital locker portal early in January, he added.

