Hyderabad: Suresh Kumar steps down as EFLU Vice Chancellor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Education has permitted Prof. E Suresh Kumar to step down as the Vice Chancellor of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here.

This comes after Prof. Suresh Kumar had sought the Ministry to relieve him from the office of the EFLU VC, on personal grounds and he demitted the office on Monday.

Prof. Suresh Kumar handed over the charge to Prof. Surabhi Bharati, Pro Vice Chancellor, to be the acting VC of the EFLU, as directed by the Ministry.

She will continue in the office till a regular VC is appointed or till further orders.

The EFLU fraternity bid a farewell to Prof. Suresh Kumar on demitting office of the VC.