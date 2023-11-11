EFLU student hunger strike reaches sixth day, surpassing 120 hours on Saturday

Following an alleged sexual assault on a woman student on the campus, five students sat on hunger strike on November 6 demanding justice to the victim and protesting the administration response to the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:02 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: The hunger strike undertaken by EFLU students entered sixth day completing more than 120 hours, on Saturday.

Despite the university administration’s claims that they were open for dialogue and concerned for students’ health, there was no initiative for a transparent dialogue, the protesting students said.

The students claimed that instead of addressing their demands, the university administration was indulging tactics to clamp down the protest. The administration, according to the students, called up parents of some of the students and apprised them about their wards, all of whom were legally adults, on hunger strike.

This was done to build parental pressure on students to call off their hunger strike, students said.

Though the EFLU Proctor, Prof. T.Samson was removed, as sought by the students, and replaced by Prof. T Srivani, students want resignation of the Proctorial office and Vice Chancellor. They also demanded a functioning ICC, strictly in accordance with the UGC Regulations, with no senior administrative members present in it.

Withdrawal of FIRs and show cause notices against students and elections for the students union including for students representatives in ICC are among the other demands of students.