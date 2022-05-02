Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across Telangana on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Eid-ul-Fitr festival will be celebrated across the State on Tuesday. The new moon of the Islamic month of Shawwal, the tenth month of Islamic calendar, was sighted in several parts of the country including Hyderabad.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the 1st day of the month of Shawwal. The celebrations continue for three consecutive days.

The Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (central moon sighting committee) which had convened a meeting at Hussaini building in the city on Sunday said the new moon was not sighted in the city and other parts of the country. Hence Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated only on Tuesday after completion of 30 days of fasting of Ramzan month.

After the sighting of the crescent, hectic activity was witnessed on the streets especially in the old city with people rushing out to make last minute purchases. A huge rush was seen at shops selling vermicelli and dry fruits with people flocking to purchase ingredients used in preparing ‘sheer kurma’, a delicacy prepared on Eid-ul-Fitr as a traditional practice. Chicken and mutton shops were also crowded too.

At Pathergatti, the crowd swelled by a few thousands with people from different areas visiting to buy apparels, footwear, mehandi, crockery, sarees, traditional men’s attire and house decorating stuff.

Meanwhile all arrangements were made at the Eidgah Mir Alam in the old city where congregational Eid ul Fitr would be held at 10 am. The TS Wakf Board in coordination with the different government departments made arrangements for around two lakh people who are expected to visit the Eidgah to attend prayers.

