Eight held for satta betting in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 07:44 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police caught eight persons who were allegedly involved in satta betting and seized Rs. 76,150 from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Hussainialam police with assistance of Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team caught two persons Mohd Sameer and Mohd Jaffar, who along with the prime organizer Azeem, who is absconding, were organizing the satta betting. The remaining six people are punters.

The gang lured petty businessmen and daily wagers into playing the online satta and duped them. The satta betting was going on for last few weeks. The Hussainialam police registered a case.