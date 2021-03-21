Eight persons arrested for gambling in Warangal

The police team has seized Rs 74,190, three motorcycles, seven mobile phones, and playing cards.

Warangal Urban: The Task Force team has apprehended eight persons involved in gambling (playing cards) at the Raja Rajeshwara Hotel at Rangashaipeta in the city under Mills Colony police station on Sunday. The police team has seized Rs 74,190, three motorcycles, seven mobile phones, and playing cards.

On interrogation, they confessed that one Sherla Anil, who is the owner of Raja Rajeshwara Hotel, was organising the gambling during the weekends. The arrested include Sherla Anil who is the organiser and owner of Raja Rajeshwara Hotel, and seven others. The Task Force team led by Inspectors B Nandiram Naik and G Madhu conducted the raid.