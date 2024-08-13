Eight police stations in Sangareddy get child-friendly corners

Dr Jitendar inaugurated the facility at Sangareddy rural police station, during his visit to Sangareddy on Tuesday, and inaugurated the facility at the rest seven stations virtually.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:55 PM

Child-friendly corner in Sangareddy rural police station.

Sangareddy: Eight police stations in Sangareddy got child-friendly corners on Tuesday as DGP Dr Jitendar inaugurated them. Sangareddy Rural, Sadasaivapet, BDL Bhanur, Ameenpur, Patancheru, Jogipet, Jharasangam, and Narayankhed police stations have the facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that they were creating the facilities under the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015. IG V Satyanarayana, Collector Valluru Kranthi, SP Chennuri Rupesh, and others were present.