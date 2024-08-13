Focus on inter-state illegal transportation: DGP asks Sangareddy police

Since Sangareddy had a border with Karnataka, the DGP asked the officials to check all the vehicles thoroughly that were going out of the state and while coming into the state without causing any inconvenience to the passengers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 09:26 PM

DGP Dr Jitendar is examining CCTV cameras during his visit to Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitendar asked the Sangareddy police to keep a strict watch on the inter-state illegal transportation of goods. Since Sangareddy had a border with Karnataka, the DGP asked the officials to check all the vehicles thoroughly that were going out of the state and while coming into the state without causing any inconvenience to the passengers.

Speaking to Sangareddy police during a crime review meeting on Tuesday, Dr Jitendar directed them to focus on checking ganja smuggling, sales and growing of ganja plants in the fields.

Expressing concern over the increasing road accidents, he asked the Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh to install CC Cameras, blinkers, and bollards to regularise and monitor the traffic besides regularly patrolling every nook and corner of the district.

Dr Jitendar instructed the officials to respond immediately to 100 calls because people who were in emergency need would only dial 100. He observed that a quick response to 100 calls would reduce the intensity of the crime and could also save lives.

Speaking to news reporters, the DGP said that some people were intentionally propagating that the crime rate was on the rise in the State. However, he termed it as a false propaganda.

Rupesh gave a Powerpoint presentation on the efforts they had put in for better policing. IG V Satyanarayana and others were present.