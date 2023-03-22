| Eight Workers Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu

Eight workers killed in explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu

Police said 13 persons injured in the explosion at the firecracker unit have been admitted to Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district hospital.

By IANS Updated On - 03:55 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Representational Image.

Chennai: At least eight people were killed and 13 others injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu‘s Kancheepuram on Wednesday, said police.

The injured have been admitted to the Kancheepuram district hospital.

The reason for the explosion is not yet known.

Police said that 25 persons were working in the unit when the explosion took place Wednesday afternoon.

Four Units of fire force reached the unit and doused the fire.

More information on the explosion are awaited.