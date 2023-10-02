Monday, Oct 2, 2023
By PTI
Published Date - 11:19 PM, Mon - 2 October 23
Eighth session of 15th Rajasthan Assembly adjourned sine die

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday adjourned the eighth session of the fifteenth Rajasthan Assembly sine die.

According to an official statement, “In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution, the Governor adjourned the eighth session of the fifteenth Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday sine die.”

A total of 30 meetings were held in this eighth session of the assembly which began on January 23.

