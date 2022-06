| Eknath Shinde Will Be Sworn In As Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:51 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday.

Fadnavis made the announcement at a joint press meet after the duo met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, ahead of the swearing-in slated for later in the evening.