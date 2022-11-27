Ektaa Kapoor loves homegrown stories about women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:47 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Content czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has, undoubtedly, redefined the world with her path-breaking stories. With her kind of storytelling, Ektaa has given innumerable serials, films, and web series that showcased a bigger picture of women in modern times. Her stories widely cover different viewpoints concerning the position of women in the society.

Women have always been the centrepoint of Ektaa’s stories, and she has courageously carried the viewpoint of women on-screen with creativity. During an interview with a leading magazine, Ektaa spoke about her idea of addressing such compelling women-centric stories to the audience.

“Beyond the fact that I want to support my own gender, from the fact that this is a country wherein half the population is female, and the house and the remote in the house belong to the women, comes the absolute belief that stories about women are far more juicy, entertaining and multi-dimensional than stories about men,” she said.

“You make stories about women and you realise the actual meaning of multi-tasking and navigation. Homegrown stories about women — I love that kind of storytelling the most,” she added further.

While she has been the epitome of experimenting in the field with different kinds of stories, she has ensured to not put herself in a box and deliver content that never stays in one, either. For example, when she gave ‘Pagglait’, she also did ‘Married Women’; the year she did ‘Udta Punjab’, she also did ‘Naagin’ and when she did ‘Lootera’, she also did ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. Every time she did a clutter-breaking piece of cinema, she balanced it with a huge massy show.

Talking about Ektaa’s future line-ups, she has ‘Dream Girl 2’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, ‘U-Turn’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.