Prime Video confirms two more series of the hit UK Original thriller ‘The Devil’s Hour’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:38 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Prime Video will take viewers into ‘The Devil’s Hour’ twice more, as the hit UK Original thriller is confirmed to return for a second and third series. Jessica Raine (‘Patrick Melrose’) and Peter Capaldi (‘Paddington’) will reprise their roles as Gideon and Lucy Chambers, alongside Nikesh Patel (‘Starstruck’), Phil Dunster (‘Ted Lasso’), Meera Syal (‘Yesterday’), Benjamin Chivers, and new characters.

The new series will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories and filming will start early next year. The next two instalments of the critically-acclaimed series will continue the story of Lucy Chambers (Jessica Raine), a woman caught up in the hunt for serial killer Gideon (Peter Capaldi) in ways she never could imagine.

In Series Two, Gideon’s true intentions are finally revealed, as he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. Simultaneously a sequel and a prequel to the first chapter, expect nothing but the unexpected…

“We’re thrilled with the audience response to ‘The Devil’s Hour’, and can’t wait to share the next chapter of this mind-bending story,” said Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “Fans can look forward to plenty more twists and turns in this remarkable tale from first-time series creator Tom Moran, and welcoming back our immensely talented cast, led by Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi.”

The Devil’s Hour is produced by Hartswood Films (‘Dracula’, ‘Sherlock’), penned by Tom Moran, and executive produced by Steven Moffat (‘Doctor Who’, ‘Dracula’, ‘Sherlock’), Moran, and Sue Vertue (‘Dracula’, ‘Sherlock’).