Elaborate arrangements made for Karimnagar, Peddapalli LS polls

All arrangements including drinking water, tents, power, toilets made for the convenience of voters. In the wake of soaring heat, coolers are also arranged in polling booths.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 07:30 PM

Peddapalli Collector Muzammil Khan interacting with polling staff in a distribution center in Peddapalli on Sunday.

Peddapalli: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the election of Karimnagar and Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituencies scheduled to be held on Monday. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

All arrangements including drinking water, tents, power, toilets made for the convenience of voters. In the wake of soaring heat, coolers are also arranged in polling booths. Besides special queue lines, wheelchairs are also made available for physically challenged and aged people at polling stations.

With a view to enhance polling percentage by attracting more voters, election authorities have developed few polling stations as mode stations by decorating them attractively. In order to monitor the polling process, CCTV cameras were also arranged.

On the other hand, staff left to the polling stations by collecting polling material from the distribution centers on Sunday evening.

All the vehicles carrying polling materials such as ballot units, control units and VVPATs have been interlinked with GPS systems to track the movements of the vehicles. Arrangements are also made for webcasting.

A total 10,200 polling staff is deployed to conduct polling in 2194 polling stations established in Karimnagar parliament constituency, where 17.97 lakh voters including 8.77 lakh (male), 9.19 lakh (female) and 102 transgender voters are there.

5500 ballot units, 2743 control units, and 3077 VVPATs are being utilized for the polling. Since 28 candidates are in fray, two ballot units are being used in each polling booth. Five model polling stations are developed in each assembly constituency and arrangements are made for webcasting in 1012 stations.

Besides 2400 district police, four companies of central armed forces have been deployed to conduct elections in a peaceful manner.

Karimnagar collector and Returning Officer, Pamela Satpathy examined the distribution of polling material at distribution centers in SRR College here and Government Junior College, Huzurabad.

In Peddapalli, 1850 polling stations are developed for 15.96 lakh voters including 7.87 lakh (Male), 8.08 lakh (Female) and 103 transgender. 5550 ballot units, 1850 control units and 1850 VVPATs are being utilized. While 221 polling stations are identified as critical stations, live webcasting will be carried out in 1259 stations. CCTV cameras are arranged in the outside of 462 stations.

Peddapalli Collector Muzammil Khan visited distribution centers and examined polling material distribution at Peddapalli, JNTU Manthani and Ramagundam centers.