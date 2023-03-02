Elaborate arrangements made for two-day Global Investors’ Summit in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Andhra Pradesh is rolling out red carpet to investors offering them all clearances within 21 days

Visakhapatnam: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the two-day Global Investors’ Summit 2023 being held here on Friday and Saturday.

These include engaging helicopters and luxury cars for the Central ministers and top industrialists who have promised to take part in the event which is first of its kind in the state. About 800 rooms are blocked in city five-star hotels for the VIPs.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Summit in which about 35 top industrialists. union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kishen Reddy and others, besides business magnates like Ambani, Adani, Mittal, Bajaj, Aditya Birla, and GMR are landing by as many as 16 special flights. Delegates from about 25 countries are expected to attend.

According to the organisers, the response is overwhelming with already over 12,000 registering to participate in the programme which will showcase the investment opportunities in the state which has been topping the Centre’s ease of doing business index ranking for the past three years.

According to Jagan, the state is not just implementing free welfare schemes but considers this as an investment in human resources and skill development.

The government is implementing the schemes without room for corruption or leakage, and a direct benefit transfer of over Rs. 1.92 lakh crore has been given covering every segment.

The proactive moves have attracted giants like Ambani, Birla, Adani, Bangur, and Dalmia who are now coming to AP, he points out, adding that against 11 industrial corridors coming up in the country, three of them are in the state.