AP relaxes upper age limit for EWS jobseekers by 5 years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has announced increasing the upper age limit for job seekers from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the state by five years.

The state government has made amendments to the Andhra Pradesh State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996 to give age relaxation to the EWS job seekers as similar relaxation has been extended to the SC, ST and BC candidates.

In the past, the age limit for the job aspirants belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections was 34 and now with the state government’s order, the EWS candidates can appear for competitive exams until the age of 39 years.