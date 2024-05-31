| Elaborate Arrangements To Be Taken Up For Smooth Conduct Of Bakrid Hyderabad Cp

Elaborate arrangements to be taken up for smooth conduct of Bakrid: Hyderabad CP

The Commissioner said that checkposts will be established in and around Hyderabad City Commissionerate to prevent illegal carriage of cattle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 May 2024, 08:12 PM

File Photo: Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy.

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Bakrid festival in June will be taken-up in Hyderabad, Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Friday said.

In a coordination meeting with various departments including GHMC, Animal Husbandry, RTA and Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates on Friday, the Commissioner said that checkposts will be established in and around Hyderabad City Commissionerate to prevent illegal carriage of cattle (without Veterinary Doctor Certificate to transport the Cattle and fit for slaughter).

Vehicles illegally carrying cattle should be seized and immediately sent to the cattle holding points or Goshala prescribed by GHMC. The public should not take the law into their hands regarding stopping and checking vehicles carrying cattle, he said.

He further requested Animal Husbandry department and GHMC to ensure availability of veterinarians at checkposts round the clock and depute dog catching squads to move in localities and catch stray dogs before Bakrid.

The Commissioner also highlighted the need to supply covers to households for disposal of carcass, special teams for garbage and carcass collection on the day of Bakrid etc and RTA department to keep sufficient drivers, mechanics and cranes at the strategic point.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP Law and Order, Ronald Rose, Commissioner, GHMC, Dr. Budha Prakash Jyoti, Transport Commissioner and other senior officials were present.