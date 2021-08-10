Eldery man found murdered in Sangareddy

On getting information, DSP A Balaji and Town Inspector B Ramesh rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Government Hospital for postmortem.

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Sangareddy: Byagarai Agamaiah (65), a resident of Kindi Bazar in Sangareddy town, was found dead in his agriculture field on the outskirts of Sangareddy town on Tuesday morning.

Some unidentified miscreants smashed on his head with a rock or a rod which led to his death.

After primary interaction with the kin of the deceased, Balaji said Agamaiah had a dispute with his son-in-law who is absconding following the murder. Special teams have been deployed and the accused will be nabbed soon, he added.

