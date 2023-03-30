Election Commission ‘not in hurry’ for Wayanad bypoll

09:00 AM, Thu - 30 March 23

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday said there was no hurry to declare a byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as the trial court has given Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as a member, one month to file an appeal.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the poll panel has taken decisions on vacancies that have occurred till February. He said the trial court in Surat has given Gandhi 30 days to seek a judicial remedy for the matter.

“There is no hurry, we will wait. There is no hurry to do it before exhausting that particular remedy which the trial court had accorded. We will take a call after that,” Kumar said.

