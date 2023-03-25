Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Twitterati fumes over BJP’s double standards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:29 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Cutting across sections, people have unanimously condemned the Bharatiya Janatha Party’s (BJP) double standards in ensuring disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, while turning a blind eye on cases booked against a few BJP MPs and MLAs.

Citing Karnataka BJP MLA Nehru Olekar’s case, many questioned the BJP government for its disparity in implementation of rules.

TSMDC Chairman Krishank tweeted: “Last month BJP MLA from 40 per cent BJP government was sentenced for two years. Till today, he has not been disqualified. Why hastiness with Rahul Gandhi”

Taking sarcastic jibe, a Twitter user Ram Simha tweeted: “He might have paid 20 per cent commission to BJP bosses to avoid disqualification. Sad state of politics”

This was not an isolated case. Another Karnataka BJP MLA from Mudigere MP Kumaraswamy was sentenced to jail for four years in a cheque bounce case. A Bengaluru court gave its verdict on February 13. Though over a month has passed by, he is yet to be disqualified.

Similarly, a Court in Nashik sentenced former Maharashtra Minister Om Prakash alias Bachchu Kadu from Prahar Janshakthi Party, to two years jail for obstructing government work and trying to assault an official during a 2017 agitation.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was sentenced to two years jail in connection with 2013 Muzzaffarnagar riots case. The court gave its verdict on October 12, 2022.

Initially, the BJP government did not disqualify Vikram Singh Saini. However, following the pressure exerted by opposition parties, he was disqualified after a month.