Election symbols: TRS stages protest at Chandur RO Office

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:05 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: The TRS party leaders and workers staged a protest at Chandur RO office in Munugode on Monday evening as the Election Commission of India (ECI) did not consider the party’s plea to delete eight symbols, which were identical to the party’s Car symbol, from the list of free symbols.

The ruling party had appealed to the ECI to delete the eight symbols, which were identical to the party’s Car symbol, from the list of free symbols as it was confusing the voters in to differentiate and recognizing the symbol in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

To this effect, a representation was submitted to the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj a few days back. The party had also said it would seek appropriate remedy, including approaching the Constitutional Courts, if the ECI failed to respond.

However, with the ECI not considering the party’s appeal and the Road Roller symbol reportedly being allotted to an independent candidate, elected public representatives, including MLC T Ravinder, MLA N Bhagath staged a protest at the Chandur RO office.