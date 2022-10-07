Prabhakar Reddy is TRS candidate for Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:21 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

The Chief Minister made this announcement on Friday morning after taking into consideration different survey reports.

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that former legislator K Prabhakar Reddy would be the party candidate for Munugode by-elections.

The Chief Minister made this announcement on Friday morning after taking into consideration different survey reports. The party spokesmen said Prabhakar Reddy was active during the agitation for separate Telangana and had been actively associated with the people of the constituency.

Prabhakar Reddy hailed from Lingavarigudem village and had resigned from a govt job in response to a call given by KT Rama Rao for people for join the separate Telangana agitation. He had worked as the incharge of Munugode constituency in 2003. Later he got elected to be in the legislative assembly from Maheshwaram constituency in 2009 and also in 2014. In 2018 he contested from Munugode and lost by a slender majority.