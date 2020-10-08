Election Time: GHMC getting back ballot boxes from AP

The ballot boxes were sent to Andhra Pradesh for conduct of urban local bodies elections there

Hyderabad: With the State Election Commission (SEC) deciding to use ballot boxes for the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the municipal corporation is getting back 30,000 ballot boxes from Andhra Pradesh.

The ballot boxes were sent to Andhra Pradesh for conduct of urban local bodies elections there. However, as the elections were postponed in Andhra Pradesh, the GHMC is getting back the boxes for using them in the municipal corporation elections.

Of the 30,000 boxes, already 17,366 were received from seven districts of AP and the remaining 12,634 ballot boxes will be received shortly. These ballot boxes are being kept at Victory Play Ground under police security, GHMC officials said.

