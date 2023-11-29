Elections RTA officials pool vehicles for election duty

The Election Commission will send these vehicles for election duty. The vehicles which have been pooled include taxis, private cabs, auto-rickshaws, mini buses, etc from various places.

Hyderabad: The Regional Transport Authorities (RTA) has pooled in nearly 1,500 vehicles for the State Assembly elections to be held on Thursday.

Since the last few days, RTA officials have speeded up the procurement of vehicles for election purpose and it is learnt about 100 vehicles were pooled in from citizens in the last ten days.

However, drivers allege they should have been informed beforehand that their vehicles will be procured for election duty. “Officials randomly stopped my cab in the middle of the busy road at Kondapur RTA office and seized it. They said they have orders and that I will be paid hire charges for my vehicle. The package they are offering was also less than what we earn by completing our daily targets,” said a cab driver from Madhapur.

However, RTA officials said the People’s Representation Act has full powers to requisition any vehicle for poll bound duty and a proper procedure was followed while doing so.