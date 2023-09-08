RTA agent turned chain snatcher held

On Thursday afternoon, the suspect Ch.Naresh targeted Laxmamma (65) who was walking alone on the road and snatched her gold chain in Chinna Kodur.

Hyderabad: Within six hours of a chain snatching incident getting reported, the Pochampally police managed to arrest a RTA agent-turned-chain snatcher and recovered a gold chain on Friday.

On receiving information, the police tracked the bike used by the offender with the help of the surveillance camera footage and nabbed him.