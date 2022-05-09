Electric vehicle battery blows up in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:08 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Karimnagar: Close on the heels of an incident in Nizamabad where an electric vehicle’s battery blew up, a similar kind of incident took place in Ramachandrapur of Ramadugu mandal.

Egurla Odelu purchased an electric vehicle of Benling Falcon company two months ago. As usual, he put the battery on charging before going to bed on Sunday night. Shockingly, the battery went off within minutes after it was put on charge.

Luckily, nobody was hurt in the incident as the battery was put on charging outside the house. The vehicle got burnt in the incident.

