Elevate your fashion game from weekdays to weekends with Fabindia

The design edits range from timeless midi dresses for women to suave button-down shirts for men and more.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:18 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: This summer, step out in bright hues, breezy silhouettes, and comfortable fabrics with Fabindia’s latest “Weekdays to Weekends” edit. The curation of these contemporary styles into your summer wardrobe is key to your fashion quotient.

From weekday meetings to the weekend rendezvous, there are sufficient options to choose from that are rather versatile. The design edits range from timeless midi dresses for women to suave button-down shirts for men and more.

Designing the vocabulary of contemporary style and aesthetics, Fabindia has incorporated Indian motifs and conventional tie-and-dye techniques into these carefree western-wear silhouettes.

Floral cotton shirt: These floral cotton shirts make for a must-add for one’s capsule closet. Enriched with contemporary Indian motifs, these button-down shirts can be teamed with a pair of denim or linen pants for a summer ensemble.

Cotton printed midi dress: Flowy silhouettes, vibrant hues — these midi dresses are apt to instantly elevate your day-to-evening look. Finish the ensemble with pretty danglers or hoops for a bright sunny day outing.

Cotton tops: Enduring silhouettes and hand-block prints, these cotton tops completely reflect the mood of the season. Pair them with culottes or a pair of denim for a classic finish.

Cotton embroidered slim-fit shirt: These embroidered slim-fit shirts make a tasteful addition to an absolute spring/summer wardrobe. Team them with a pair of denim or linen pants to ace that coffee date outfit.

Bottom wear: Summer is incomplete without the right pair of bottoms. Be it every day work wear or casual Fridays, a comfortable pair of bottoms is definitely a must-have. These contemporary and sustainable silhouettes will keep you at ease all day long!