Fabindia brings festive gift hampers to make your Holi brighter than ever

What’s Holi without gujiya, gulaal and thandai! These are the day’s main highlights that add vibrance and craziness to the festival of colours.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:06 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: What’s Holi without gujiya, gulaal and thandai! These are the day’s main highlights that add vibrance and craziness to the festival of colours. Keeping the essence of Holi alive, Fabindia has brought special hampers for you to meet all your gifting needs.

Available in different combinations, these hampers are to die for and make a perfect pick for all your near and dear ones. These hampers come in quirky yet upbeat packaging — you can choose from the boxes of ‘thandai’ mixture with four packets of ‘gulaal’ or a box of ceramic glass and four packets of ‘gulaal’.

Made with 100% natural ingredients, the packets of ‘gulaal’ offered by Fabindia are skin-friendly and free from all kinds of chemicals. These are made by women from the marginalised community by hand grounding dried flowers collected from temples and fresh ingredients sourced directly from local farmers.

Organic and eco-friendly — these colours are prepared with natural ingredients giving these Holi hues the right pigment and fragrance.

This isn’t all — Fabindia also has an exclusive ‘thandai’ powder with no additives, artificial flavours, or preservatives. Made with ingredients like almonds, cashews, green cardamom and dried rose petals, this powder can be added to milk for a traditional thandai drink or even to kheer.

You can enjoy this delectable ‘thandai’ with their brass and ceramic glasses for a complete Holi experience! This Holi, bring home these special Fabindia hampers to make the festival of colours more memorable than ever.