Cotton Core by Fabindia is perfect for summer

From cotton striped shirts to floral midi dresses, Cotton Core has everything you need to perfect your summer style.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: As the summer comes knocking at our door, it’s time to swap out lingering cool-weather staples, making it the perfect moment to embrace cool, breezy, and sustainable silhouettes that will keep you comfortable all day long. So, as the temperature increases – Fabindia has introduced a luxe comfort collection – Cotton Core.

From everyday work wear to high-tea rendezvous, these breathable fabrics and easy colors make for a capsule closet must.

Cotton striped shirts: Cotton striped shirts available in subdued colours make for an excellent addition to your summer wardrobe. Pair them with cotton trousers or shorts; they are a sure-shot keeper.

Floral cotton shirts: Inspired by nature, the floral cotton shirts from Cotton Core are all you need for your upcoming trips. Team them with a pair of shorts or easy linen trousers to complete your ensemble.

Traditionally crafted cotton shirts: For those who love exotic ethnic motifs, these shirts are all you need this season. Pair them with cotton or linen trousers to instantly elevate your summer look.

Floral midi dresses: Made with love, these breezy floral midi dresses are the perfect pick for a brunch date or picnics. Team them with strappy flats and a straw hat to finish your summer look.

Hand-embroidered midi dresses: Celebrate the traditional crafts of India with the hand-embroidered midi dress that are perfect for this season. The elegant neck, dramatic sleeves and soothing colours make it hard to pass.