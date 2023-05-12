This Mother’s Day, Fabindia celebrates the joy of becoming a Mother

The lifestyle brand Fabindia has shared a heart-warming message via a digital film to celebrate the memorable experience of first-time motherhood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: The beauty of becoming a mother for the first time can occasionally be rather overwhelming. However, these moments of self-doubt that things might go awry wither away when the baby looks up and smiles. With motherhood also comes the unequivocal support of the family that surrounds them in comfort and love that lasts a lifetime.

Motherhood is a full-time commitment and a journey that deserves to be cherished and celebrated every day and in every moment.

With this thought in mind, the lifestyle brand Fabindia has shared a heart-warming message via a digital film to celebrate the memorable experience of first-time motherhood. It recognises the small gestures around new mothers that make the journey easier to sail through and then shares a key message – it’s not just about celebrating a day in her life but making every day through the years matter.

Sharing thoughts on this digital film, Fabindia spokesperson said, “Embracing motherhood for the first time can be challenging and is bound to be filled with doubts and uncertainties about what to do and what not. However, with the help of loved ones, this journey becomes much more comforting. Through this film, we aim to recognise and appreciate the support of all the people who help new mothers navigate this tiring yet exciting journey.”

The film beautifully captures the journey of a young woman who embraces the ups and downs of first-time motherhood with the support and guidance of her loved ones.

The message reflects the values that Fabindia too imbibes. The story showcases how the quality and versatility of the products offered by the brand bring joy to the family throughout the day.

